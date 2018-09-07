Three new faces join staff at USC Salkehatchie

USC-Salkehatchie has three new professors for the 2018-19 year.

Eric Simpkin has joined the USC Salkehatchie campus as director of student development for both the Allendale and Walterboro campuses.

In addition to working with student activities and student government, Simpkin will be designing an overall student development plan and objectives for the campus to further aid in student success.

He comes to Salk with a bachelor’s degree in business and a master’s in leadership with a concentration in student affairs in higher education from University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Dr. Justin Mogilski has joined the USC Salkehatchie campus as a psychology professor for the fall 2018 semester.

With a bachelor’s degree from Albright College, a master’s from Bucknell University and a PhD from Oakland University, Dr. Mogilski will teach both introductory and upper level psychology courses on both campuses.

Dr. Marquita Watkins will be teaching chemistry at the USC Salkehatchie campuses at both the Allendale and Walterboro campuses beginning fall 2018.

Dr. Watkins has a B.S. degree in chemistry from Tougaloo College and a PhD in computational chemistry from Jackson State University, both in Jackson, Miss.