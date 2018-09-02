The devil goes to church too! | Faith

Last Updated: August 28, 2018 at 1:52 pm

Satan has been around since the beginning of time, set on doing everything he is big and bad enough to try against the will of God. However, no matter how much Satan goes on the attack, he is defeated again and again, but he is too stouthearted and stubborn to see that, thinking that he knows it all!

According to Job 1:7 (ESV), “The LORD said to Satan, ‘From where have you come?’ Satan answered the LORD and said, ‘From going to and fro on the earth, and from walking up and down on it.’” That verse of Scripture should teach Christians to be mindful of Satan and what he represents because he is always on the prowl, never resting from planting evil.

If you think for one minute that Satan doesn’t come to church, you are sadly mistaken. He will meet you there. What Christians must realize about Satan is that he gets into the minds and hearts of the people in the church, so this is how he infiltrates it, ultimately destroying it.

Also, Christians must remember that the church is within the heart of man, not the four walls. Therefore, Satan’s main goal is to turn you away from God and reclaim you. Satan is not worried about those who are in the world, because he already has them. Let’s take a look at a few examples of Satan’s tools that he uses to infiltrate and ultimately, destroy the church:

• Gossip: “Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear.” (Ephesians 4:29 ESV)

• Temptation: “No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation he will also provide the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it.” I Corinthians 10: 13 ESV)

• Lying: “But what comes out of the mouth proceeds from the heart, and this defiles a person. For out of the heart come evil thoughts, murder, adultery, sexual immorality, theft, false witness, slander. These are what defile a person. But to eat with unwashed hands does not defile anyone.” (Matthew 15:18-20 ESV)

• Fornication: “Let marriage be held in honor among all, and let the marriage bed be undefiled, for God will judge the sexually immoral and adulterous.” (Hebrews 13:4 ESV)

• Stealing: “Let the thief no longer steal, but rather let him labor, doing honest work with his own hands, so that he may have something to share with anyone in need.” (Ephesians 4:28 ESV)

• Ungratefulness: “For all that is in the world — the desires of the flesh and the desires of the eyes and pride in possessions — is not from the Father but is from the world.” (I John 2:16 ESV)

• Covetousness: “Keep your life free from love of money, and be content with what you have, for he has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” (Hebrews 13:5 ESV)

• Strife: “A hot-tempered man stirs up strife, but he who is slow to anger quiets contention.” (Proverbs 15:18 ESV)

In order to recognize what Satan is up to as he continues his daily task of trying to destroy mankind, Christians, remember and apply what the word says in Ephesians 6:11-12 (ESV), “Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.”

Another point to consider, “The greatest mistake you can make with evil is to overestimate or underestimate its influence.” Satan has no place in God’s church, so kick him out, and keep him out!

A final point to consider is that the devil can only do what you allow. Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)