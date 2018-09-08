The Choice Bus to visit schools

Last Updated: September 5, 2018 at 9:00 am

The Choice Bus will visit the Colleton County School District on Sept. 11-14. The bus will visit Colleton County High School on Sept. 11-12 and Colleton County Middle School on Sept. 13-14.

The Choice Bus takes students through a 25-minute interactive presentation designed to show the relevancy of education to career choices and lifetime earning potential. Midway through the presentation, a full-scale replica of a prison cell is revealed. It’s a powerful demonstration of how education — and the lack of education — is connected to making good or bad choices.

During the presentation, the Choice Bus staff leads students in discussions about the importance of education, choosing friends wisely, avoiding gangs, being respectful to others and having a career interest. Students learn several eye-opening facts about education:

The target grades are 6-10 and during a typical school day, approximately 350 students can experience the Choice Bus. Parents are encouraged to experience the bus with their children whenever possible.

The Choice Bus message is powerful: a good education leads to a lifetime of opportunities and a lack of education will likely lead to a lifetime of despair and hardship.

For more information or to book The Choice Bus, visit mattiecstewart.org and follow us on facebook.com/mattiecstewart.