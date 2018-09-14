The balcony is open

Last Updated: September 11, 2018 at 3:37 pm

GET READY TO GET SCARED

Everywhere you go, it’s easy to see we’re closing in on Halloween. All stores begin with their seasonal wares earlier every year. As I was filling my gas tank the other day, even the filling station’s pump offered me to dispense a pumpkin spice fuel option. October brings haunts, and the February fire that destroyed the Cottageville Elementary School brought into question the future of our area’s extremely scary and amazing annual haunted house called The Reaper’s Dungeon. Well fear not, as they will be open starting in early October, this year set in a soon-to-be-announced Walterboro location. With exciting new sets, props, costumes and characters, expect the best Halloween experience in our area. Personally, I love the excitement of Halloween, but I’m not a big fan of “haunted houses” and that sort of thing. That being said, I must tell you I really loved The Reaper’s Dungeon last year. It’s a first-class frightful experience and I’m very happy they’re moving ahead for more ghoulish adventures this year!

TICKETS IN ADVANCE

As Colleton Civic Center’s grand opening event on Oct. 5 with The Spinners and American Idol winner (and Beaufort area native) Candice Glover approaches, the chance that tickets sell out before the night of show is increasing! The only place to get them right now is online at colletoncivic.org. I don’t know about you, but I never count on tickets being available the day of any show. This is an event you’ll definitely want to be at, and it’s the beginning of some really great plays concerts and shows in the spectacularly renovated space. The historic Hampton Street Auditorium hasn’t looked this grand in 50+ years! And don’t forget Ricky Skaggs is coming to Walterboro later in October too!

LOCAL THEATRE

On Nov. 30, the newly formed Hampton Street Players will put on a local production of “A Christmas Carol.” Director selection is moving along, and we’ll have information about auditions for the cast coming soon right here. “A Christmas Carol” is a great family show and a wonderful story, and I bet this will become a Colleton County tradition.

Speaking of local theatre – congratulations to the cast and crew of The Lion King Jr.! One of the most colorful and creative shows ever performed by The Colleton Children’s Theatre. Major kudos to all involved. And it wouldn’t have happened without the 11th-hour efforts of members of Colleton County and the cooperation of Colleton County High School.

