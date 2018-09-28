The Balcony Is Open

Last Updated: September 26, 2018 at 9:32 am

Hey there, everyone! This is Colleton County’s Arts & Entertainment column, delivered to you weekly. Hopefully, your week has been good so far. Now that the fall season is “officially” upon us, let’s hope the weather checks the calendar soon and does what it’s supposed to do this time of year. “Humidity” is not a season.

BIG EVENT

We’re getting closer to the biggest live concert event in the area in decades, so I hope you’ve already got your ticket to see The Spinners with very special guest Candice Glover (you know she won American Idol – yes, THE American Idol show!) on Oct. 5!

NEW ADDITION

There’s been an artist added to the lineup for the October 26 show with Ricky Skaggs and his band Kentucky Thunder. Columbia’s Palmetto Blue will open the show — they’re an award winning five-piece bluegrass band that plays the classics and a few contemporary songs too! Check them out on YouTube or at PalmettoBlue.com, and get your tickets to this fine night of country and bluegrass with the legendary Ricky Skaggs!

PLAY TIME CHANGE

As you probably know by now, we have had to re-schedule the auditions for the Hampton Street Players first show — the holiday classic play “A Christmas Carol.” Stand by for more on this as things are developing as we speak…

ENTERTAINMENT

COMING

It appears there’s activity at the bowling alley. Walterboro Family Bowl on Wichman Street in downtown Walterboro has been closed for a few years, but there’re currently plans to reopen in the not-too-distant future. This would be a major addition for the area and we are watching this closely!

BUBBLING UP

This is a weekly list of businesses and people making a difference in our area –

Twig

Cook Out

Starbucks

Home Depot

Walt Sanderson

Kerry Sanders

Stephanie Germanotta

Have you got an event planned that you’d like us to talk about here? The column is about arts and entertainment so if you feel there’s something we should be covering, send an email to TheBalconyIsOpen@gmail.com and we will try to cover it for you!