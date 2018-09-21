The Balcony Is Open

In addition to live music events, there’s a full slate of plays and musicals coming to Colleton County. That’s right – five shows in the 2018/2019 season. There’ll be two Coastal Stage Productions shows, and three from Walterboro’s new theatre ensemble, The Hampton Street Players. In fact, open auditions for cast members for “A Christmas Carol” begin next week. Auditions will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday Sept. 25, Wednesday Sept. 26, and Thursday Sept. 27. It’s easy, its’ fun — we hope you’ll come try out — we’d love your participation in this holiday classic!

The grand opening of The Colleton Civic Center is approaching with The Spinners headlining the festivities.

However, the very first performer to take the stage in the newly renovated Hampton Street Auditorium is a famous South Carolina native. She’s the 2013 winner of the nationwide talent competition American Idol and she’s from the Beaufort/St. Helena Island area. She’s Candice Glover, and she graciously gave us a little of her time to share some thoughts about the upcoming show:

We’re excited to having you be the very first performer on our newly renovated stage. Having grown up in the Beaufort area, tell us a little about your recollections of Walterboro and Colleton County.

Thank you! It’s an honor to be the first performer on the new stage!! I grew up in the Beaufort area. I remember visiting churches in the Walterboro area as a child.

What can we expect to see when you play Colleton Civic Center? Your own songs, new songs, covers, etc.?

A little “old school” and a little “new.” I’ll be doing some songs by the great Aretha Franklin.

You’ll be opening the show, followed by the legendary Spinners. What is your favorite song of theirs?

The Spinners were around before I was born, but I remember songs like “I’ll Be Around” on my parents’ playlist.

Which of your idols have you met and been most inspired by? Tell a little story about that if you can.

Patti LaBelle: I performed with her at the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration; Yolanda Adams: I met her at the Celebration of Gospel. I almost cried. I was so excited!!!! Oprah Winfrey: I met Oprah this year. She heard me sing, and she told me that she’s a BIG fan!!

With American Idol making its return, what advice would you give up-and-coming performers from South Carolina?

I would tell them to be yourself. Authenticity is the key in making your audience fall in love with you.

You’ve recently released a song “Break Me” which is available on Spotify and iTunes. Are there plans for a full album?

I’ve released a lot of singles in the past few years, but never an album outside of my debut, Music Speaks, in 2014. After I finished my run on Broadway and came back from performing in Hong Kong, I was offered a full-time scholarship and a full-time position as music coordinator at the Savannah College of Art and Design.

My goal is to use the tools that I’ve been given at this elite university, such as a recording studio and videographer, to record my full album at school.

Now that’s a dream come true!

