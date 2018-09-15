Thanks for Bash help

Last Updated: September 11, 2018 at 3:00 pm

Over 600 students started off the 2018-19 school year with bookbags and supplies received at the annual Back-To-School Bash held recently at Colleton County High School. Over 250 families also received fresh vegetables, fruits and other food courtesy of the Lowcountry Food Bank.

The bash “was very successful this year,” said coordinator Jimmy Wiggins. “Thank you to all of the sponsors, vendors, volunteers and schools that support the Bash, as well as our committee members for their hard work and support I making this event a great success. I never would have made it without you.”

The Bash committee included Wiggins, Assistant Coordinator TeAngela Green, Natile Scott, Bonnie Green, Tamekia Washington, Taleyah Washington, Patricia Salley and Tiffany Strong. Fifty volunteers and 14 vendors assisted with the event.