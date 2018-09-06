Suspicious fire on Featherbed Road

Last Updated: September 5, 2018 at 8:54 am

Investigators are continuing to look into the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a Featherbed Road home on the morning of Sept. 3.

At 6:46 a.m., a passerby reported the residence was on fire. Firefighters arriving at the home found the single-story block structure fully involved with approximately one-third of the roof burned away and fire coming from all windows and doors. No one was at home when the fire occurred, and the occupants were in the process of moving out of the residence.

Crews worked for about 25 minutes to bring the fire under control and spent approximately another hour performing overhaul.

The fire was of suspicious origin and Colleton County Fire Investigators contacted SLED’s Arson Unit. Three agents and an arson dog responded to the scene. Investigators spent six hours looking through the debris.

Anyone with information concerning the fire is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211, the SLED Arson Hotline at 800-922-7766 or Fire-Rescue Headquarters at 843-539-1960.