Suicide Prevention Awareness Summit planned Tuesday

A Suicide Prevention Awareness Summit is planned Tuesday Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at Colleton County High School. Topics include suicide in the Lowcountry; recognizing warning signs; coping skills; Breaking the Stigma: Personal Stories; and a question and answer panel.

To register, call Colleton Medical Center, 843-782-2525 or go to colletonmedical.com/calendar.