Stormy weather: County gets good practice for disaster

Last Updated: September 18, 2018 at 3:35 pm

Hurricane threat turns out to be good

practice for county’s emergency systems.

Hurricane Florence turned out to be a chance to gain practical experience for Colleton County’s emergency management operations.

The possibility that the hurricane would affect the county became a real concern on Monday Sept. 10, resulting in South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s order of a mandatory evacuation for all eight coastal South Carolina counties.

The governor also ordered all the schools in Colleton County to be shut down beginning Tuesday Sept. 11.

All state offices in the affected counties were to be closed, and Colleton County decided to shut down its offices.

Shortly before noon on Sept. 12, Hurricane Florence’s projected path was altered by the National Hurricane Center, leading the governor to lift the evacuation order for Colleton County with the exception of Edisto Beach.

Although it appeared that inland Colleton County would not endangered by Florence, the mandatory evacuation remained in place for Edisto Beach primarily because of the possible storm surge on the beach.

The governor also lifted the order to close the schools in Colleton, Beaufort and Jasper counties, but the Colleton County School District decided to remain closed because of the continuing uncertainty over the path and size of the hurricane. Plus, a large percentage of the school district’s buses were allocated to a potential evacuation of the U.S. Marines training facility at Parris Island, and the Emergency Management Division was using Colleton County High School as an evacuation shelter.

The shelter at the high school was closed on Saturday Sept. 15, and the number of people using the shelter never topped 80 during the week. The decision was made not to evacuate Parris Island.

Although county governmental operations were closed on Tuesday Sept. 11, Colleton County Council did not cancel its regular council meeting.

Part of the reason for going ahead with the meeting were two items on the agenda that needed to see action should Hurricane Florence should change its course and come to Colleton.

Council needed to pass a resolution that the Federal Emergency Management Agency required to be eligible for federal relief.

One resolution hired Ackerman Landscape and Irrigation Inc. as the “first push” contractor for debris removal and disposal. The second hired Tetra Tech Inc. to handle the county’s debris monitoring and recovery services.

Hurricane Florence was also behind another last-minute resolution. Council members voted to follow Edisto Beach’s town council lead in ordering a round-the-clock curfew for the Edisto Beach area.

County Administrator Kevin Griffin was about 15 minutes late for the council session; he had been participating in a conference call with the state’s Emergency Management Department personnel.

Griffin told council that the latest computer models of Hurricane Florence, released a few hours after the governor lifted the county’s mandatory evacuation order for Colleton County, were causing some concern.

Griffin said if the models of the path continued to change, inland Colleton County might find itself back under a mandatory evacuation on Wednesday Sept. 12.

That didn’t happen. But on Wednesday, the county council, county administration, Colleton County Fire-Rescue and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office decided to issue a joint advisory telling residents in state-designated Zone A that they should consider leaving their homes and seeking shelter elsewhere.

The morning of Thursday Sept. 13, members of the sheriff’s office and fire-rescue were joined by agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in going door-to-door in Zone A to ask residents to leave their homes for safety’s sake. Few did.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Deputy Chief David Green, who heads the Emergency Management Division, explained that the primary reason for the door-to-door visits, especially in the flood-prone areas of Zone A, was to point out that in the case of a medical emergency, help might not be available because of flooded roadways.

By Friday Sept. 14, as Hurricane Florence came ashore in North Carolina, the computer models predicting the path of the storm suggested a lessening chance of the hurricane reaching Colleton County.

By Saturday, the chances continued to recede and in the end, the county experienced a minimal amount of rainfall and minor wind gusts.

On Saturday evening, the mandatory evacuation for Edisto Beach was lifted, the emergency shelter at the high school was closed and the county’s Emergency Operations Center was shut down, ending seven days of round-the-clock staffing.