St. John A.M.E. Church to celebrate 150th anniversary

Last Updated: September 5, 2018 at 4:17 pm

The 150th anniversary St. John A.M.E. Church will be celebrated Sept. 14-16 at the church, 323 Griffith Acres Dr., Cottageville. On Friday, an anniversary revival will begin at 7 p.m. with the Rev. R.L. Brown, recording artist and pastor of Target A.M.E. Church in Holly Hill. Saturday’s events will begin with a parade from 9-10 a.m. followed by a festival at the church until 5 p.m. Featured events include food and clothing vendors, games, music, a health seminar, praise dancers, jump castle, crafts, face painting, a drawing and free giveaways. Services conclude Sunday starting at 11 a.m. with the Rt. Rev. Samuel Lawrence Green Sr., presiding prelate of the 7th Episcopal District. The 150th anniversary service will begin at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Samuel Lawrence Green Jr., director of Christian education for the 7th Episcopal District. For information call 843-835-2542.