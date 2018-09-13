Shooting incident under investigation

Last Updated: September 11, 2018 at 3:20 pm

City police seeking three who allegedly shot at victim

in parking lot.

City police are continuing their investigation into a shooting incident in the parking lot of the Walmart at 2110 Bells Highway on the afternoon of Sept. 7.

Officers were dispatched to the area at 1:30 p.m. when the victim said three black males confronted him and attempted to start a fight in the parking lot near the grocery portion of the business.

One of the males, he added, pulled out a handgun and shot at him as he was walking away from the confrontation. He was not injured in the attack.

A spent shell casing was found in the parking lot near where the confrontation occurred.

A review of Walmart’s surveillance video allowed officers to tentatively identify the three suspects and efforts were made to locate the suspects, who were seen fleeing the area in a red motor vehicle.