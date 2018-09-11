School District press release: School closed through Friday

Colleton County School District administration has decided that schools will remain closed through Friday Sept. 14 to allow students, staff, and their families time to prepare for the possible impact of Hurricane Florence in our area.

We will continue to closely monitor this weather event and will communicate with parents, staff, and the community as frequently as possible with updates. Please visit our website for updates.

The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and every decision is made with this in mind.

Thank you for your understanding as we continue to work through the uncertainty related to this weather event.