School board approves revisions in school calendar due to hurricane

The Colleton County School Board of Trustees at its regular meeting on Sept. 18 approved revisions to the 2018-2019 school calendar due to the impact of Hurricane Florence. The revisions are as follows:

• Monday Nov. 5, March 25, 2019, and April 19, 2019 (which were designated as inclement weather days) will now become regular school days.

• Friday Oct. 19, which was designated as a district professional development day, will now become a regular school day.

• June 7, 2019 will be the date for the Colleton County High School graduation.

• June 10, 2019, which was designated as a teacher work day, will now become a district professional development day.

• June 11, 2019 will now be a teacher work day.

The revised calendar will be posted on the CCSD website.