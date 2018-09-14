SCE&G program canceled
by The Press and Standard | September 14, 2018 9:25 am
South Carolina Electric and Gas’s Walterboro Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program meeting, scheduled for Tuesday Sept. 18, has been canceled due to the approaching hurricane and potential impact of the storm.
The meeting will be rescheduled at a later date. SCE&G encourages all customers and the general public to take precautionary measures, prepare and be safe during Hurricane Florence.
