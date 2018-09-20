SCDNR mapping tool does not show real-time flooding

As heavy rains from Hurricane Florence continue to cause widespread flooding in portions of South Carolina, citizens in those areas are scrambling to find the latest information on what the depth and extent of flooding in their area might be.

Many have turned to an online map projection tool produced by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources after a link to the tool was shared on various social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. It is very important for people viewing this online tool to understand that this map was created to assist local and state emergency management officials and GIS specialists with planning and preparation for POTENTIAL flooding in their jurisdictions. The maps produced by the Flood Approximation tool represent broad-scale approximations of potential flooding only and are NOT intended for site specific or local predictions or forecasting.

Residents of flood-affected areas should NOT rely on this mapping tool to make personal evacuation or property preparation decisions. Peak flooding at any specific location could be greater or lesser than the estimates represented on the map. Evacuation and property preparation decisions should instead be made according to directions or instructions issued by local Emergency Response authorities in your area. The models that produce the information shown in the tool may be updated to reflect new forecasts for inflow water levels or rain totals. Due to the historic rain totals produced by Hurricane Florence, models within the Flood Approximation online mapping tool may not directly align with available FEMA flood maps. It is NOT a real time reflection of current flooding in your area.

If you have any questions concerning the SCDNR Flood Approximation online mapping tool, please email them to: GISman@dnr.sc.gov.