SCDNR Florence report: 10 a.m. Friday

Florence made a soggy landfall near Wilmington, N.C. at 7:30 this morning. Wilmington International reported sustained winds 59 mph gusting to 83 at landfall with a peak gust of 105 mph. (Technically, that makes Florence a tropical storm.) Florence chugs wobbily westward today reaching Horry County by 10-ish tonight with 40-50 mph sustained winds gusts to 60. Florence rapidly weakens significantly as it tracks across the state on Saturday, passing northeast of Columbia Saturday night. Sunday the soggy remnants of Florence drift northwest back into N.C. by Monday morning.

Florence dumps up to 18 inches of rain easily on the Pee Dee and flooding of the rivers in the Pee Dee is expected. Elsewhere across the state, 2-8 inches of rainfall.

There is a remote threat of an isolated tornado north of a line Dillon to York County. The most likely threat for tornadoes will be over eastern N.C.