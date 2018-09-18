SCDNR expands temporary hunting closures in portions of the Pee Dee and Waccamaw river drainages

Due to the extreme high river level and widespread flooding following Hurricane Florence, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) has declared a temporary closure for hunting within the Pee Dee and Waccamaw River drainage systems on all game species except for alligator, doves, teal, Canada geese, hogs and coyotes. The Department has received contacts from numerous concerned sportsmen. The flooding has created potential for exploitation of game species that are deprived of their normal escape routes and confined to small areas of high ground.

Effective at 12:01 am on Wednesday, September 19th, a 10-day closure of the hunting season for all game species excluding alligator, dove, teal, Canada geese, hogs and coyotes will be in effect. The current closure will continue until 11:59 pm on Friday, September 28th, 2018. SCDNR will continue to monitor flooded areas to adjust the closure zones and timeframes as conditions change. Any changes will be posted on the SCDNR website. This closure affects all public and private lands included within the areas described below.

Great Pee Dee And Little Pee Dee River Drainages:

In Chesterfield County – The area east of US Hwy 52 from the North Carolina state line to the Darlington County line.

In Marlboro County – The area west of US Hwy 1 from the North Carolina state line to SC Hwy 9, thence southeast on SC Hwy 9 to SC Hwy 38 (Edward B. Cottingham Blvd.), thence south on SC Hwy 38 to US Hwy 15-401, thence south on SC Hwy 38 to the Dillon County line.

In Dillon County – All areas southwest of SC Hwy 38 from the Marlboro County line to the Marion County line.

In Darlington County – Beginning at the Chesterfield County line on US Hwy 52, thence south to State Road 133 (Church St/Society Hill Rd) to the junction of SC Hwy 34 in Darlington, thence east on SC Hwy 34 (Cashua Ferry Rd) to the intersection of State Road 173 (Pocket Rd), thence east on Pocket Rd to the Florence County line.

In Florence County – Beginning at the Darlington County line on State Road 173 (Pocket Rd) east to N Williston Rd (SC Hwy 327), thence south on N Williston Rd to US Hwy 301 (E Palmetto St), thence east on US Hwy 301 to Paper Mill Rd, thence south on Paper Mill Rd to Old River Rd (State Rd 57), thence south on Old River Rd to US Hwy 378 (including all of Pee Dee Station WMA), thence south on SC Hwy 41/51 to the Williamsburg County line.

In Williamsburg County – Beginning at the Florence County line on SC Hwy 41/51 south to SC Hwy 261, thence east on SC Hwy 261 to the Georgetown County line.

In Georgetown County – Beginning on SC Hwy 261 at the Williamsburg County line east to Williams Hill Rd (County Road 55), thence east on Williams Hill Road to the intersection with Old Pee Dee Road (County Roads 14, 55, and 36), thence south and east along Old Pee Dee Road to Brourton Rd, thence southeast on Brourton Rd to Carvers Bay Rd, thence northeast on Carvers Bay Rd to Old Pee Dee Rd, thence southeast on Old Pee Dee Rd to the intersection with US Hwy. 701, thence north on US Hwy 701 to the Horry County line. Additional closures in Georgetown County are included in the Waccamaw drainage.

In Marion County – The entirety of the county.

In Horry County – All areas west of US Hwy 701 from the North Carolina state line to the Georgetown County line. Additional closures in Horry County are included in the Waccamaw drainage

Waccamaw Drainage:

In Horry County – West side boundary – beginning at the North Carolina state line on SC 905, thence down SC 905 to the intersection with US 701, thence south on US 701 to the Georgetown County line. East side boundary – beginning at the North Carolina state line on US 17, thence down US 17 to the Georgetown County line.

In Georgetown County – West side boundary – beginning at the Horry County line on US 701, thence south to US 17 in Georgetown. East side boundary – beginning at the Horry County line on US 17, thence south on US 17 to US 701 in Georgetown.