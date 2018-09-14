Sandbags available now in Yemassee
by The Press and Standard | September 14, 2018 7:59 am
Sandbags are now available at the Yemassee Municipal Complex on a first come, first serve basis. Yemassee Public Works (YPW) personnel will be on hand to assist as needed but please remember that quantities are limited. This will likely be the only delivery of sandbags prior to the storms arrival. Stay Safe
