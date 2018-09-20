Sand bags fly out the door

Last Updated: September 18, 2018 at 3:38 pm

Six thousand was the most surprising number generated by Colleton County’s preparations for the expected arrival of Hurricane Florence.

When Colleton County Fire-Rescue began operating the county’s emergency management system, one of the first things officials did was get a supply of sand bags — 10,000 of the orange bags.

Colleton County Fire Chief Barry McRoy said having sand bags available for residents in time of weather emergencies “had always been a problem, so it was decided to ramp up the program.”

Early in the preparations, the fire department’s new Emergency Management Division announced that sand bags were be available at the Fire-Rescue headquarters on Mable T. Willis Boulevard.

Residents were told they would need to bring their own shovels and had to fill the bags with sand themselves.

During the course of the week, approximately 6,000 sand bags were distributed.

The Emergency Management Division doesn’t want the sand bags back.

Although residents were asked to bring their own shovels, McRoy said the fire department provided some shovels at the distribution site.

“All the shovels disappeared. If you could bring them back, we would appreciate it,” McRoy added.