Ruffin Day deemed a success

Last Updated: September 18, 2018 at 3:32 pm

The 20th annual I Love Ruffin Day, “Ruffin: Honoring the Past, Treasuring the Present and Shaping the Future,” held Sept. 15 started with a parade with the Hand-In-Hand Community Outreach leading the way on a float followed by motorcycles, horses, three- and four-wheelers, Ruffin High School alumni representing the different eras from 1960s and 1970s, beauty queens, houses of worship, Colleton County School Board member District One Charles Murdaugh and others who live locally, as well as far away as Atlanta and Rochester, N.Y.

The newly-paved Highway 21 was lined with spectators, as well on Smyly Road, where vendors offered good old-fashioned Southern foods. The sounds of fellowship with children laughing and playing and music filled the air with Daron Taylor as deejay. Vendors included Tommy’s Barbecue, Abby Gail’s Seafood and Soul Food, Erica Black, the Ruffin High School Class of 1979, Mernice Serenity-Washington Italian Ice and Sherelle Memminger.

This year’s parade grand marshals were James Allen Stephens and Richie Johnson, two exceptional gentlemen of the Ruffin Community who have shown tremendous community service. Both received commendations from Sen. Brad Hutto and Rep. Justin Bamberg.

Two customer service representatives were also recognized by Hand-In-Hand Community Outreach/Ruffin Community for showing hospitality to the Ruffin residents with the “Three C’s Award:” William Gooding (Colleton County Solid Waste/Ruffin Convenience Site) and Monica Canady (Ruffin Post Office). The award is presented for Customer awareness, Customer service and Customer appreciation.

Hand-In-Hand Community Outreach would like to thank everyone from the parade participants to vendors to crossing guards: Jerry Bryant, Benjamin Steward, John D. Bryant and Adrian Hodges, and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. “Those who came to witness a milestone for the annual I Love Ruffin Day, plus purchased t-shirts to be walking bill-boards of the mantra of Ruffin, receive a special, special thank you and recognition from me,” said Sirena Memminger, chairperson of Hand-In-Hand Community Outreach. “And thank you to those who take care of the Ruffin community from the youngest person to the oldest, and who have been a strong, consistent, prayerful and working hand in hand with me for many, many years.”

Assisting with the event were: O. Harriett Rivers (who did an exceptional job again this year in organizing I Love Ruffin Day as publicity/event planner); Lillie Mae Bryant (hospitality, secretary), Vivian McFadden (improvement), Essie R. Bowles (treasurer), Alice Jackson (communications), Gloria Brown (communications), Daisy Lee Jenkins (reserve officer), Queenie Crawford (reserve officer), Charles Murdaugh (reserve officer), Sonya Stephens (reserve officer). “Triple recognition and thank you to my mother, Jurelin Memminger, for her unyielding love and support,” Memminger said.