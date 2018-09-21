Raylrode Daze begins Sunday, continues through Sept. 30
Schedule of Events • Downtown Branchville
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2018
“Kick-Off Sunday”
2:30 – 3:30 pm Children’s Ministry Puppet Group
3:00pm Cornhole Tournament in Branch Junction. Cash Prizes, $10 per team.
4:00 – 5:00 pm Pine Hill Ramblers
5:00 pm Can-Can Girls
5:15 pm Gunfight
5:30 – 6:30 pm Pine Hill Ramblers
MONDAY SEPTEMBER 24, 2018
6:30 pm Pet Show Registration
7:00 – Pet Show
SPCA – New Beginnings Animal Rescue
For the Love of the Paw will be on site for Adoptions
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2018
7:00 pm Magician – John Tudor
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2018
7:00 pm Entertainment in Branch Junction
Hypnotist, Lucas Kochek
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2018
7:00 pm
Car & Truck Show
DJ – Outlaw Entertainment
7:00 pm
Family Night at the Carnival
Cal Smoak Special Rides
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2018
12:00 noon Opening Ceremonies
(In front of the Depot)
Invocation
Presentation of Colors
National Anthem
President’s Welcome, Tom Jennings
Mayor’s Welcome, H. Franklin Dickson
Little Miss Raylrode Junction, Lizzie Boan
Young Miss Raylrode Junction, Anna Win Berry
Teen Miss Raylrode Junction, Haley Hess
Miss Raylrode Junction, Danielle McAlhany
Grand Marshall Address, Nancy Smith
Honorary Conductor Address, Hope Bingham Suggs
Flag Presentation
Honoring of Special Guests
Remarks
Benediction
2:00 pm – Midnight Carnival rides, arts & crafts, concessions,
Cal Smoak Special Rides
12:00 – 3:00 pm Tom Poland, Author of “South Carolina Country Roads: Of Train Depots, Filing Stations & Other Vanishing Charms” will be in the Depot promoting his book
1:00 – 4:00 pm Chuck Diz Band
5:30 pm Can Can Girls
6:00 – 6:30 pm Entertainment in Branch Junction
7:00 pm Can Can Girls
7:15 pm Kangaroo Court
7:30 pm Gunfight
8:00 pm – Midnight Street Dances, Bands
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2018
9:30 AM
Parade Line-up
(Registration at Horton Field)
Parade will continue down Main Street and disband at the Old Branchville High School
11:00 am Parade Begins
1:00 pm – Midnight Events around town
Carnival rides
Cal Smoak Special Rides
Arts & Crafts and Concessions
12:30 pm (or Immediately After Parade) Branch Junction Stage
Awarding Parade Trophies
1:00 pm Entertainment in Branch Junction
2:00 pm Can Can Girls
2:15 pm Kangaroo Court
2:30 pm Gunfight
3:00 pm Costume Judging Contest – Kids
3:30 pm Spike Driving Contest – Kids
4:00 pm Spike Driving Contest – Adults
4:30 pm Womanless Beauty Pageant & Manless Beauty Pageant
5:00 pm Can Can Girls
5:15 pm Kangaroo Court
5:30 pm Gunfight
6:15 pm Carolina Dancers
7:00 pm Can Can Girls
7:15 pm Kangaroo Court
7:30 pm Gunfight
8:00 pm – Midnight Street Dances, Bands
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2018
11:00 am Area Churches welcome visitors in apparel of your choice.
2:00 – 3:30 pm 1000 Years Band
3:30 – 4:00 pm Hay Bale Stacking
4:00 pm Can Can Girls
4:30 pm Gunfight
5:00 pm Closing Ceremonies
