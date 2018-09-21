Raylrode Daze begins Sunday, continues through Sept. 30

Schedule of Events • Downtown Branchville

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2018

“Kick-Off Sunday”

2:30 – 3:30 pm Children’s Ministry Puppet Group

3:00pm Cornhole Tournament in Branch Junction. Cash Prizes, $10 per team.

4:00 – 5:00 pm Pine Hill Ramblers

5:00 pm Can-Can Girls

5:15 pm Gunfight

5:30 – 6:30 pm Pine Hill Ramblers

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 24, 2018

6:30 pm Pet Show Registration

7:00 – Pet Show

SPCA – New Beginnings Animal Rescue

For the Love of the Paw will be on site for Adoptions

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2018

7:00 pm Magician – John Tudor

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2018

7:00 pm Entertainment in Branch Junction

Hypnotist, Lucas Kochek

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2018

7:00 pm

Car & Truck Show

DJ – Outlaw Entertainment

7:00 pm

Family Night at the Carnival

Cal Smoak Special Rides

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2018

12:00 noon Opening Ceremonies

(In front of the Depot)

Invocation

Presentation of Colors

National Anthem

President’s Welcome, Tom Jennings

Mayor’s Welcome, H. Franklin Dickson

Little Miss Raylrode Junction, Lizzie Boan

Young Miss Raylrode Junction, Anna Win Berry

Teen Miss Raylrode Junction, Haley Hess

Miss Raylrode Junction, Danielle McAlhany

Grand Marshall Address, Nancy Smith

Honorary Conductor Address, Hope Bingham Suggs

Flag Presentation

Honoring of Special Guests

Remarks

Benediction

2:00 pm – Midnight Carnival rides, arts & crafts, concessions,

Cal Smoak Special Rides

12:00 – 3:00 pm Tom Poland, Author of “South Carolina Country Roads: Of Train Depots, Filing Stations & Other Vanishing Charms” will be in the Depot promoting his book

1:00 – 4:00 pm Chuck Diz Band

5:30 pm Can Can Girls

6:00 – 6:30 pm Entertainment in Branch Junction

7:00 pm Can Can Girls

7:15 pm Kangaroo Court

7:30 pm Gunfight

8:00 pm – Midnight Street Dances, Bands

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2018

9:30 AM

Parade Line-up

(Registration at Horton Field)

Parade will continue down Main Street and disband at the Old Branchville High School

11:00 am Parade Begins

1:00 pm – Midnight Events around town

Carnival rides

Cal Smoak Special Rides

Arts & Crafts and Concessions

12:30 pm (or Immediately After Parade) Branch Junction Stage

Awarding Parade Trophies

1:00 pm Entertainment in Branch Junction

2:00 pm Can Can Girls

2:15 pm Kangaroo Court

2:30 pm Gunfight

3:00 pm Costume Judging Contest – Kids

3:30 pm Spike Driving Contest – Kids

4:00 pm Spike Driving Contest – Adults

4:30 pm Womanless Beauty Pageant & Manless Beauty Pageant

5:00 pm Can Can Girls

5:15 pm Kangaroo Court

5:30 pm Gunfight

6:15 pm Carolina Dancers

7:00 pm Can Can Girls

7:15 pm Kangaroo Court

7:30 pm Gunfight

8:00 pm – Midnight Street Dances, Bands

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

11:00 am Area Churches welcome visitors in apparel of your choice.

2:00 – 3:30 pm 1000 Years Band

3:30 – 4:00 pm Hay Bale Stacking

4:00 pm Can Can Girls

4:30 pm Gunfight

5:00 pm Closing Ceremonies