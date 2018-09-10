P&S says governor to order coastline evacuations Tuesday at noon
by The Press and Standard | September 10, 2018 2:20 pm
According to The Post and Courier:
Gov. Henry McMaster will order evacuations along South Carolina’s entire 187-mile coastline border starting at noon Tuesday, saying residents and tourists must get out of Hurricane Florence’s potentially devastating path, according to several lawmakers briefed on the plans.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 heading into Charleston and U.S. 501 into Myrtle Beach will be reversed when the order takes effect, opening all lanes to evacuees.
Schools are expected to be closed as far inland as Lexington County in the Midlands, enabling schools to serve as emergency shelters.
