PRTC Bowl to be Thursday Oct. 4

Last Updated: September 18, 2018 at 4:43 pm

The PRTC Bowl will be Thursday Oct. 4 to celebrate the Dorchester Academy-Colleton Prep football game. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Dorchester Academy in St. George. The event will feature PRTC’s Channel 57’s “Front Porch Sports Talk” on side with commentary, interviews, prizes and recognition of businesses and organizations that sponsor the event. A post-game presentation of the PRTC Bowl Trophy will be held. A video of the event will be aired on Channel 57 for several weeks after the game. DVDs and t-shirts will be on sale. Any funds raised will be donated to Dorchester and CPA academies. For information call Michelle Strickland, 843-538-9330, michelle.strickland@prtc.coop. For sponsor information, contact Jamie Floyd, 843-510-4638, jamie.floyd@prtc.coop.