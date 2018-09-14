Power crews waiting out storm here
by The Press and Standard | September 14, 2018 9:24 am
Work crews from MDR Powerline Construction, headquartered in Columbia, Miss., were stationed in Walterboro Wednesday to wait out Hurricane Florence. After the storm has passed through South and North Carolina, the work crews will be assigned to areas that have experienced serious power disruptions.
