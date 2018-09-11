Parkwood Circle home burns

A woman heading home in the early morning hours of Sept. 7 found what she believed to be fog in her neighborhood. It turned out to be smoke coming from her residence at 121 Parkwood Circle.

She called the county’s dispatch center at 3:08 a.m. to report the fire and went to the rear door to allow her cats to escape, but was driven back by the intense heat and smoke.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the front and rear doors of the one-story brick veneer dwelling. Firefighters began battling the flames from both doorways and quickly knocked down the flames inside the structure and then worked to extinguish the flames that had spread into the attic. The interior of the home suffered heavy damage.

No animals were located. The fire appears to have originated on or near a table in a dining area off of the kitchen.

Fire units were on the scene for three hours.