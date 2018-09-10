No changes yet in Colleton County schools
by The Press and Standard | September 10, 2018 2:22 pm
From the Colleton County School District website:
School District Officials are working closely with state and local Emergency Operations and will continue to monitor Hurricane Florence and any potential impacts for our area.
Any announcements regarding school operations will be announced on the district website.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.