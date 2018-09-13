New doctor joins Edisto Ortho

Last Updated: September 11, 2018 at 2:54 pm

Colleton Medical Center has announced Dr. Lawrence Conley has joined the hospital and the practice of Edisto Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.

“I am very excited to welcome Dr. Conley to Colleton Medical Center and the Walterboro community,” said Jimmy Hiott, chief executive officer at Colleton Medical Center. “He will bring a great blend of top-notch clinical education and knowledge with a strong passion for providing wonderful care for our loved ones in the community and throughout the region.”

Dr. Conley earned his medical degree from Des Moines University and completed his internship and residency at Genesys Regional Medical Center. He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and the American College of Sports Medicine. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran who earned a Desert Storm Veterans Memorial Scholarship.

Dr. Conley offers orthopedic care in a wide range of services including joint pain, sports medicine, and knee replacements.

“I am delighted to be joining Edisto Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and the hospital,” said Dr. Conley. “I look forward to be able to provide quality, compassionate care to all individuals within the community.”