Mobile Library Schedule Sept. 18-21

by | September 15, 2018 5:00 am

Last Updated: September 11, 2018 at 2:59 pm

MOBILE LIBRARY SCHEDULE

Sept. 18-21

Tuesday Sept. 18
9 a.m. Little Bloomers
10 a.m. Brandy’s Playhouse
3:30 p.m. Ashton

Wednesday Sept. 19
10 a.m. Azalea Patch Road
11 a.m. Red Root Road
3:30 p.m. Neyles

Thursday Sept. 20
9 a.m. Colleton Prep
10 a.m. Academy Road Preschool
11 a.m. Hampton Street Seniors
5 p.m. Safe Haven

Friday Sept. 21
10 a.m. Gingerbread Daycare
11 a.m. Magnolia Apartments

