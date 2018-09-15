Mobile Library Schedule Sept. 18-21

Last Updated: September 11, 2018 at 2:59 pm

MOBILE LIBRARY SCHEDULE

Sept. 18-21

Tuesday Sept. 18

9 a.m. Little Bloomers

10 a.m. Brandy’s Playhouse

3:30 p.m. Ashton

Wednesday Sept. 19

10 a.m. Azalea Patch Road

11 a.m. Red Root Road

3:30 p.m. Neyles

Thursday Sept. 20

9 a.m. Colleton Prep

10 a.m. Academy Road Preschool

11 a.m. Hampton Street Seniors

5 p.m. Safe Haven

Friday Sept. 21

10 a.m. Gingerbread Daycare

11 a.m. Magnolia Apartments