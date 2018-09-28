Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence set for Monday in Yemassee

Last Updated: September 26, 2018 at 2:36 pm

The Yemassee Police Department will be hosting its inaugural Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence on Monday Oct. 1 at approximately 6 p.m. at the Yemassee Municipal Complex. This event is being spearheaded by Yemassee Police Department’s Crime Victims Advocate Denise Pinckney, who recently joined the department earlier this month.

A representative from Hopeful Horizons, a children’s advocacy, sexual assault and domestic violence center, will be on hand to discuss the services that they provide to victims in crisis. A domestic violence victim/survivor from Hopeful Horizon will be guest speaker.

There will then be a silent vigil held for all domestic violence victims, past and present. The mayor and town council of Yemassee will then lead the attendees on a walk on the block around the Yemassee Municipal Complex in honor of all victims of domestic violence.