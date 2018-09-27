Man thrown from pickup in Augusta Highway wreck

Last Updated: September 26, 2018 at 9:22 am

A 34-year-old Bamberg man was seriously injured when his pickup truck left the roadway and overturned the morning of Sept. 25.

The accident occurred in the 9800 block of Augusta Highway, east of Powder Horn Road, at 7:42 a.m. The eastbound pickup truck left the roadway on the westbound side of the road, over-corrected and overturned in the woods on the other side of the road.

The driver was thrown approximately 40 feet into the woods. A witness stopped and rendered aid to the victim until Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel arrived.

Firefighter-paramedics found the man face down, semi-conscious in the woods and began treating his injuries before transporting him by ambulance to the Trauma Center at Trident Hospital in North Charleston. No medical helicopters could fly due to fog in the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash.