Man arrested for dumping tires

Last Updated: September 11, 2018 at 3:30 pm

A Walterboro man is awaiting court sessions on state and local charges stemming from his alleged dumping of tires in the city this summer.

The man was allegedly caught on video, dumping a truck load of tires at the former middle school building at 609 Colleton Loop.

The discovery of a load of tires at the former school building was assigned to Officer Lee Hanley, the Walterboro Police Department officer assigned to be the code enforcement officer.

Hanley installed security cameras at the location, hoping to obtain film of a suspect.

On July 5, Hanley checked the area and found approximately 100 tires on the ground.

When he checked the security cameras, he found that he had video of a white truck pulling a yellow trailer entering the property and dumping the tires.

The video also captured the license plate on the trailer and the name of a North Charleston company on the side of the truck.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Officer Jimmy Turner then joined Hanley’s investigation.

The investigation determined that the owner of the former school property was unaware that someone was turning the grounds surrounding the abandoned school building into a tire dump.

As the probe continued, the investigators also determined that the North Charleston company was not aware that one of their employees was allegedly illegally dumping the used tires.

The driver turned himself into police in connection with the illegal dumping.

Hanley filed a littering charge against Craig Pinckney, 44, of Walterboro. That case was assigned to Walterboro Municipal Court.

Turner filed a SCDEHC charge of violation of the solid waste act against Pinckney. The potential penalties of that felony charge are much stiffer than the city’s littering complaint.

Although the North Charleston company was found not to be criminally liable, it is removing the illegally dumped tires.

The surveillance cameras used to film the tire dumping were part of a grant the city received to enhance its litter enforcement efforts.

The Walterboro Appearance Board worked with Palmetto Pride to obtain a $5,000 litter enforcement grant that provided funds for the city’s police department to purchase to a digital still-surveillance camera. The grant was also used to provide litter enforcement training for Hanley.

Under the program, the camera will be placed in high littering areas of the city to record evidence that could be used to pursue offenders.