Malachi “Sonny” Hiott | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Malachi “Sonny” Hiott

Malachi Bays “Sonny” Hiott, Jr., age 89, of Stuart, FL, entered into eternal rest on September 5, 2018. Born June 17, 1929, in Walterboro, SC, he was the son of Malachi Bays Hiott, Sr. and Ida Mae Sauls Hiott.

Sonny was a native of South Carolina and a graduate of The Citadel, class of 1950. His career spanned over 37 years in the cigar industry. He ran one of the largest cigar factories in the world, became a master blender of cigar tobaccos and held positions of increased responsibility while working at the American Tobacco Company. He retired in 1987 as President of the former American Cigar company best known for cigar brands Antonio y Cleopatra, Roi-tan and La Corona.

He was married to his loving wife, Helga, for 55 years who was his “sweetheart,” constant companion, and dedicated caretaker. His daughter, Lisa Hiott Perino, and son-in-law, John, meant the world to him and always made him smile. His step daughter, Eileen Newton Banks, showed him creativity and family love. He was pre-deceased by his step son, Benjamin M. Newton III . Sonny’s life passions included sports cars and racing, touring the United States and Canada on his motorcycle, reading, training his dogs, and planning family reunions for over 25 years.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family would appreciate a donation in Sonny’s memory to the following charities or any charity of choice. Sonny was a supporter for many years of The Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090 (smiletrain.org) and Sandy Dam United Methodist Church, c/o John Hiott, 4916 Charleston Hwy, Walterboro, SC 29488. A private celebration of life service is planned for a later date.