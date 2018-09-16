Make someone’s day!

Have you ever walked past or spoken to someone, and he looked back at you as if he were “baptized in lemon juice?” Have you ever said to someone, “It’s going to be a great day!” and his reply was, “No it ain’t”?

How pessimistic, ungrateful, mean, and grumpy! The fact that God allows you to wake up and arise clothed in your right mind, able to see, walk, talk, eat and see your whole family alive — that is more than enough right there to say, “Thank you, God, for another day and for all the blessings you have already bestowed upon me.” Therefore, you ought to smile or say an encouraging word to make someone’s day!

Think on these thoughts: someone didn’t wake up this morning, someone woke up this morning with no remembrance of who he is, someone woke up riding in an ambulance and not his vehicle, someone woke up to a house fire, and the list can get longer. However, God allowed you to wake up with it all! Then give God some glory, and do something to make someone’s day! “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven,” (Matthew 5:16 KJV).

There are a number of ways that you can make someone’s day. In other words, be a help to someone. Be kind because you have no idea what that individual may be experiencing.

• Smile. It is not going to cost you a thing to smile at someone, but make sure it is genuine. Your smile may be the most pleasant thing to come someone’s way within the run of that day.

• Speak. During my years as a classroom teacher, I spoke to each one of my classes after the ringing of the tardy bell. If they spoke as if they weren’t in the mood, I spoke again. Often, I would tell them, “Speaking is just a common courtesy. I have never known it to hurt or kill anyone.” However, I find it so sad that some people who know you well will spot you in a store and turn down another aisle to avoid speaking to you, or will just turn their heads for the same reason. Why go through all that commotion? Just be polite, and speak!

• Donate to a charity or to a reputable GoFundMe request. Remember that God wants us to give and be cheerful in doing so. It is someone else who is in need today, but it could be you in need tomorrow.

• Spread the Gospel. God wants us to witness to others about His goodness. When God brings you through life, praise Him and tell somebody about it. People are hurting; they need a word. Stop hiding your testimony!

• Speak up for what you know is right. When you know something is wrong and will not take a stand, you are just as guilty as the perpetrator(s). There are many out there who are standing up for a good cause and need your support. Going along with wrong is wrong!

• Help a child. Many children are going to bed hungry each night, and so are many of them without shelter and clothing. Don’t throw away what you need to give away! Children are a blessing from God.

• Volunteer. If you are a Christian, give of your service. Don’t expect to be compensated for everything that you do when you are helping others. It is your Christian duty.

• Visit a nursing home, a jail, or a prison. People in these institutions are in great need. Some of them just need to know that someone loves and cares for them and their well being. Many of their families have deserted them, and they have nowhere to turn. When Jesus said, “For ye have the poor with you always, and whensoever ye will ye may do them good: but me ye have not always” (Mark 14:7 KJV), He was not only referring to the economically poor, but also to the spiritually poor.

This month, September 2018, is three years that I have been a columnist on the “The Faith and Values” page for The Press and Standard. Just look at God! I have had so many of my readers to email, call, tell my family, respond to my Facebook page, or tell me to my face how my articles are inspiring and helping them. Many of them have gone as far as to say, “Don’t stop writing those articles!” Several of my articles have circulated in jails, prisons, and other workplaces. I have had many of my readers to tell me that they cut them out and send them to friends and family.

Thank you for helping me to bless others. My work is inspired and led by God, so I won’t quit as long as God continues to bless me with the mental and physical capacity to do so.

Knowing that I am making someone’s day or helping someone is a blessing to me, so that I may continue to be a blessing to God.

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)