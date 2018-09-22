Lower Savannah River Alliance to host annual “Gator Drift” Paddle event Oct. 6

Last Updated: September 18, 2018 at 4:28 pm

ALLENDALE – Bi-state organizations and Savannah Riverkeeper affiliate the Lower Savannah River Alliance (LSRA) will team up with long-time partners Savannah Riverkeeper this fall to host the third annual canoe, kayak, and SUP (stand-up paddleboard) paddle event on Saturday Oct. 6. Participants of the Gator Drift will travel a winding 15 miles on the beautiful middle Savannah River from Burton’s Ferry landing to Cohen’s Bluff.

A $35 registration fee ($25 for seniors & military / $15 for kids under age 12) supports LSRA’s mission as stewards of the Savannah River, plus a cookout following the paddle. All funds benefit the Lower Savannah River Alliance, which works to promote ecotourism throughout the seven-county region, utilizing the Savannah River as a resource while encouraging its conservation.

Canoe and kayak rentals are available for an extra fee through local outfitters. A shuttle will take paddlers from the parking location at the LSRA Education Center (12049 Burton’s Ferry Highway, Allendale, SC 29810) to the launch point. For more information, visit www.lowersavannahriveralliance.org or like LSRA on Facebook.