Lowcountry Regional EMS Council reopens today
by The Press and Standard | September 17, 2018 8:17 am
Lowcountry Regional EMS Council will be operating under normal office hours and class schedules beginning Monday, September 17, 2018 at 9 AM.
If there are students who are assisting with recovery efforts, we will assist them with extensions of deadlines, as needed, on an individual basis.
