Lowcountry Regional EMS Council has canceled all classes
by The Press and Standard | September 10, 2018 1:37 pm
Last Updated: September 10, 2018 at 2:42 pm
Lowcountry Regional EMS Council has canceled all classes for the remainder of today. The Main Office will remain open until Monday at 5 PM. National Registry Exam scheduled for Friday, September 14, 2018 has been rescheduled for Friday, September 28, 2018 at 8:30 AM. Please stay tuned for updates on when classes will resume.
