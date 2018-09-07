Let the games begin!

Last Updated: September 5, 2018 at 9:03 am

The Colleton Medical Center staff was excited to kick-off the football season by wearing their favorite team colors and enjoying a tailgate-style lunch in the café on Friday. Employees throughout the facility represented their teams with jerseys, shirts and all sorts of fun football gear. “It’s a great way to have some fun, while serving the patients,” said CMC CEO Jimmy Hiott.