Learning about video games

Last Updated: September 5, 2018 at 8:15 am

On Aug. 14, the Edisto Beach Branch of the Colleton County Memorial Library presented a workshop called “Introduction to Video Games for Seniors: How to Understand the Games Your Grandkids Are Playing,” presented by Stephen Galaida, Edisto Beach resident and student at Charleston Collegiate School.

Galaida explained he wanted to give this workshop, because “The world of video games can be quite confusing for people who didn’t grow up with them.” He taught a group of enthusiastic seniors and one youth about video game terminology, genres and current video game culture. He provided information in a lively and interactive presentation on the different types of video games, what the display on the screen says and means, common terminology, different video game systems and other basics, including video footage of the concepts in action.

At the end of the presentation, Galaida provided three gaming stations for participants to try out video games on the PS4, Nintendo Switch and Wii U. One grandparent, Shelagh North-Coombs, discovered she had a real talent for video games, winning rousing rounds of both Mario Kart and Smash Bros.

Brenda and John Nickerson came with their grandson to learn more about video games together. Pat Neumann asked about recommendations for games for seniors. “Probably the best ones for seniors are games with body motion controllers, so you don’t have to know all the buttons on a typical hand-held controller,” advised Galaida.

Galaida is a ninth grade student and resident of Edisto Beach. Teaching this class fulfilled a summer learning requirement for his school, Charleston Collegiate School. He said, “I chose to do this project, because I would like more people to understand video games better, so there isn’t any prejudice against video games. Video games build strong stories and characters and teach people problem solving, strategy and world culture. Playing video games with your grandkids is a great way to bond and relate to each other.”

Colleton County Memorial Library Director Carl Coffin said, “Video gaming is a favorite past-time for many and has opened the door to employment opportunities in the tech and science industry. I have also seen many reluctant readers select books to read as a result of playing video games. I am glad the library has provided this young man an opportunity to teach grandparents about video gaming.”