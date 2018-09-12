Lady Hawk Volleyball remains undefeated

Last Updated: September 11, 2018 at 2:51 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep varsity volleyball team remained undefeated in SCISA Class 1-A after beating Andrew Jackson in straight sets (25-11, 25-9, 25-9) Tuesday Sept. 4. The Lady Hawks are now 6-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

Ella Nolte had eight kills in the game and three aces. Langley Harter had six kills and three aces, while Weslin Jones had six kills and eight aces. Jessica Hughes had eight aces and two kills and Taylor Tomedolskey had three kills. Emily Wilson had three aces and a kill, and Rachel Wright had a kill.

The junior varsity team also earned a win in straight sets against Andrew Jackson 25-22 and 25-6. Linley Jones had 12 aces and two kills. Caroline Kinard and Bailey Stanley had five kills and five aces each, Jordan Slocum had two aces, and Cassie Craven had four kills and an ace.

The Lady Hawks were slated to face Hilton Head Christian Monday Sept. 10 and Patrick Henry Tuesday Sept. 11 in region matches.

.