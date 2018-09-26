Lady Hawk Tennis shuts out Eagles

Last Updated: September 25, 2018 at 4:03 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep tennis team split matches last week shutting out Lowcountry Prep (9-0) and suffering the first loss of the season against Palmetto Christian (8-1). The Lady Hawks are now 6-1 on the season.

“Several of the courts against Palmetto Christian were close, especially Becca and Sidney in singles and our No. 1 doubles,” said Coach Becky Hooker. “Meredith brought home our only individual win in this match. I was really proud of her, as there were some off-court distractions going on with her match. She was able to let it go and play really well, which is not always easy to do.

“Lack of practice from the hurricane days may have hurt us a little, but I am sure the other team had the same issue, so we can’t really say it affected the outcome of the matches that much,” said Hooker. “We play them again later in the season and I look forward to the rematch. I think our girls will be ready. Against Lowcountry Prep, all our girls were pretty much in control the entire match. I am proud of all their effort both in matches and practice.”

Colleton Prep was scheduled to host Orangeburg Prep Monday Sept. 24 and travel to John Paul Tuesday Sept. 25 and to Beaufort Academy Thursday Sept. 27.

Colleton Prep 1 vs. Palmetto Christian Academy 8, Sept. 17

Singles

Meredith Ware (CP) def Emily Shaw (PCA) 6-2, 6-0

Gabi Noce (PCA) def Rianna Bailey (CPA) 7-6(3), 6-2

Ellaree Eates (PCA) def Becca Martin (CPA) 6-3, 4-6, 10-8

Avery Jimenez (PCA) def Sidney Bailey (CPA) 1-6, 6-4, 10-7

Morgan Kammer (PCA) def Kaylee Spears (CPA) 6-1, 6-0

Abigail Norman (PCA) def Gracie Bishop(CPA) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Shaw/ Noce (PCA) def Ware/ Bailey (CPA) 8-6

Eates/ Jimenez (PCA) def Martin/ S Bailey (CPA) 8-4

Kammer / Norman (PCA) def Bishop/ Spears (CPA) 8-2

Colleton Prep 9 vs. Lowcountry Prep 0, Sept. 19

Singles

Meredith Ware (CPA) def Kaitlin Bellune (LP) 5-0, retired

Rianna Bailey (CPA) def Riley Moore (LP) 6-3, 6-2

Becca Martin (CPA) def Reynolds Tiller (LP) 6-1, 6-1

Sidney Bailey (CPA) def Trinity Tinson (LP) 6-3, 6-0

Kaylee Spears (CPA) def Izzy Thurlow (LP) 6-1, 6-0

Gracie Bishop (CPA) def Sofia Elliott (LP) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Ware / Martin (CPA) def Bellune / Tiller (LP) 8-2

R Bailey/ S Bailey (CPA) def Moore / Tinson (LP) default

Spears / Bishop (CPA) def Thurlow / Elliott (LP) 8-0