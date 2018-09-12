Lady Cougars take region loss to Sea Hawks
by The Press and Standard | September 12, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: September 11, 2018 at 2:50 pm
By CINDY CROSBY
cindyc4@yahoo.com
The Colleton County Lady Cougar volleyball team hosted a tri-match against Branchville and Wade Hampton Wednesday Sept. 5. The Lady Cougars took a loss against Branchville in straight sets (25-13, 25-20) but earned a win over Wade Hampton (25-23, 25-23).
The JV squad lost to Branchville in straight sets 25-19, 25-14.
On Thursday Sept. 6, the Lady Cougars traveled to Hilton Head High School to take on the top-ranked Sea Hawks. Colleton County lost in straight sets 25-6, 25-2 and 25-8.
The junior varsity team also took losses 25-7, 25-8.
No individual stats were available as the Lady Cougars are still searching for a statistician according to assistant coach Katelyn Willis.
“We are definitely disappointed,” said Willis. “They are a better team than what showed up this week. And that’s what happened — they didn’t show up. There’s nothing we can do about it but regroup and move on.”
