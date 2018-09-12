Lady Cougar XC ranked 7th in state

Last Updated: September 12, 2018 at 10:27 am

By CINDY CROSBY

Cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cross-Country team participated in the Bob Jenkins SCTCCCA Coaches Classic held Saturday, September 8 at Sandhills Research Center in Columbia. The event was hosted by Riverside High School. Following Saturday’s race, the Lady Cougars are ranked seventh in SCHSL AAAA.

The JV girls, racing for the first time as a team in a number of years, finished 37-40 in the race with 546 individuals competing. The results included: 232 – Grace Reynolds 27:32; 322 – Grace McLaughlin 29:17; 469 – Ashlyn Ballew 33:31 and 514 – Jamiee Robertson 36:43.

The Lady Cougars competed in the International Division for the first time and finished 18-28. “This race is suggested for the faster teams in the state,” said Coach George Smith.

In results with 190 female athletes participating. 52 – Abigail Altman 21:33; 54 – Grayson Altman 21:34; 91 – Sierra Obenaus 22:44; 128 – Stacey Bennett 24:06; 158 – Kayla Dantzler 25:00; 164 – Kensley Dantzler 25:23; 177 – Lauren Reynolds 26:28.

“Saturday’s race was extremely hot,” said Smith. “The boys were to be divided into two groups like the girls, but a decision was made to combine the two. Some teams chose not to run, but 69 teams did go on to compete with our boys finishing 68th. The JV boys’ races were canceled because of the heat. I am happy we survived without any major issues with the heat. ”

In Cougar results with 486 runners competing: 406 – Blaine Cook 22:11; 434 – Wyatt O’Quinn 23:14; 437 – Hans Gabriel 23:30; 467 – Tyler Scites 25:34; 471 – Evan Stroble 26:00; 479 – Nathan Erwin 27:35