Lady Cougar volleyball outmatched against Ashley Ridge

Last Updated: September 25, 2018 at 4:06 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County varsity volleyball team lost in three sets to Region 8-AAAAA Ashley Ridge on Tuesday Sept. 18 on the road (25-14, 25-4, 25-10).

The junior varsity squad also lost 25-12 and 25-15.

No individual stats were available, according to coaching staff.

The Lady Cougars, sitting at 4-4 on the season, were slated to host Beaufort High School Tuesday Sept. 25 at home in a make-up game from last week and host Hilton Head High School Thursday Sept. 27.