Joe Barwick | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Joe Barwick

Arrangements by: Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mr. Andrew Joe Barwick, 81, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Wednesday morning, September 5, 2018, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.

Born March 13, 1937, in Colleton County, he was a son of the late Andrew Jackson Barwick and the late Lizzie Bernice Stanfield Barwick.

Surviving are: his wife of fifty-seven years, Mrs. Kathleen Bowers Barwick; three children, Bonnie Jolene Ross and her husband Charlie, Milton J. “JoJo” Barwick and his wife Leslie, and Stacey Kathleen Barwick of Walterboro; three sisters, Nell Walters of Walterboro, Marguerite Newman and her husband Bob of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and Miriam Smith and her husband Garland of Bastrop, Texas; a grandchild, Katelyn C. Barwick; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by five siblings, Elmer Batchelor, Jack F. Barwick, Genelee “Jane” Hughes, Carroll E. Barwick, and George O. Barwick.

Funeral services were conducted 11 o’clock Saturday morning, September 8, 2018, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment with military honors will followed in Live Oak Cemetery, South Jefferies Boulevard, Walterboro.