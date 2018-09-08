Job Fair to be Thursday Sept. 13 at armory

A Colleton County Job Fair will be held Thursday Sept. 13 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, 849 Cottageville Hwy. On-the-spot interviews/hiring will be offered, so job seekers should come dressed appropriately and bring resumes. Opportunities will include law enforcement, hospitality, health care, manufacturing, construction, transportation and logistics, administrative, etc. For information email Stanley Cox, stanleycoxope@gmail.com.