Injuries, turnovers costly to War Hawks in loss to Eagles

Last Updated: September 11, 2018 at 2:45 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Four costly turnovers in the first quarter for Colleton Prep’s varsity football team against Pee Dee Academy (2-1) set the tone for the War Hawk’s rough night on the road. The War Hawks, missing three of their starters to injuries, lost 38-8 in the non-region matchup.

The Eagles scored twice to lead 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. With 9:19 left on the clock in the first half, Pee Dee made it 21-0. Colleton Prep threatened late in the first half but was stopped on the 3-yard line on fourth down. The Eagles added a touchdown with 16.8 on the clock to make it 31-0 at the half.

In second half action, Pee Dee sailed into the end zone for the final time of the game with 8:26 left in the third quarter. Trailing 38-0, CPA’s Francis Blubaugh scored the War Hawks’ only touchdown on the ground with 9:27 remaining in the game. Drew Murdaugh scored on a successful 2-point conversion to make it final, 38-8.

Jordan Crosby was 2-4 in the game for 43 yards and one touchdown pass. He accumulated 38-yards rushing. Francis Blubaugh had 46 yards rushing and one receiving touchdown.

Connor McMillan, Drew Murdaugh and Hunter Hudson combined for 87 yards on the ground.

On defense, Hunter Hudson led in tackles with seven.

“Grier Frank played his best game so far on defense and special teams with four tackles and two pass defenses,” said Coach Rob Gorrell.

“Hats off to Pee Dee,” said Gorrell. “They are a great group of players and coaches. It’s turned into a good little friendly rivalry since I’ve been here.

“We got off to a terrible start and couldn’t recover,” said Gorrell. “We had four fumbles in the first quarter, which is not like us. We’ve done a great job taking care of the ball the first two games. It’s pretty simple for us — we can’t get behind to a team that is explosive and expects to win.

“I thought we continued to fight, and won the second half, so that was good to see,” he said. “We’ve got some guys banged up, but we will get them back healthy and get back to work. We know the season is just starting. I love this special group of players and I’m excited to see what they end up doing this season.”

The War Hawks are scheduled to face non-region opponent Northwood Academy on the road Friday Sept. 14. As of press time, SCISA was considering moving the game up due to the possibility of effects from Hurricane Florence. Colleton Prep enters the game 1-2 overall and 0-1 in region competition. The Chargers enter the battle with a 0-3 record after their 56-0 non-league loss to Bethesda Academy (Savannah, Ga.).