Illinois native joins USC Salk

Last Updated: September 11, 2018 at 2:57 pm

Dr. Patricia Fears is the new director of the USC Salkehatchie/USC Aiken Education partnership.

She will be directing the joint elementary education degree the two campuses share and advising and teaching in the program. She is based on the Salkehatchie campus.

Dr. Fears comes to Salk from a career of public school teaching and administration as a principal. Her bachelor’s and master’s of education degrees are from South Carolina State University and she also has a master of arts in educational administration from Governors State University and a doctor of education in educational leadership from National Louis University.

Dr. Fears is returning to her home state of South Carolina after a career in Illinois.