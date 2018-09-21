I-95 to re-open at 4 p.m. today

Last Updated: September 21, 2018 at 4:13 pm

At 4 p.m., SCDOT is reopening I-95 in both Dillon and Florence County in both directions.

Due to flooding related to Hurricane Florence, I-95 has large segments still closed in North Carolina beginning at mile marker 13, US Route 74.

Continue to monitor SCDOT online as conditions along I-95 are subject to change. www.scdot.org

SCDOT is actively responding to widespread flooding across the Northeast portion of the state. Previously closed locations of I-95 in South Carolina over the Great Pee Dee River will be reopened in both directions. However, I-95 in North Carolina remains closed across the state line at exit 13 due to flooding. There are widespread road closures due to flooding on primary and secondary routes throughout the Pee Dee.

Flooding continues as upstream waters arrive in District 5. In addition to the efforts on US 501 and US 378, District 5 has initiated flood mitigation efforts in Georgetown on US 17 due to the imminent threat of flooding in this location. District 4 is focusing on repairs in Chesterfield County where flood waters have begun to recede.

13 assistance crews are deployed to assist with recovery efforts in the affected areas. SCDOT continues daily communication and coordination with other emergency service providers.

In areas affected by flooding and downed trees, motorists are urged to obey all road closures.

Never move or drive around barricades. Remember: It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters. Turn around, don’t drown!

823 Maintenance Employees Working in Response to Hurricane Florence

443 Vehicles & Heavy Equipment Working in Response to Hurricane Florence

169 Closures Due to Hurricane Florence

SCDOT Headquarters – Additional traffic control assets have been routed to Williamsburg to

assist in road closure and detour operations. Debris contractors are standing by to assist

with potential flood related debris removal operations. Appropriate emergency service teams

are active

Traffic Conditions – At 4 pm on September 21, 2018, I-95 will be reopened to traffic in both

directions in South Carolina. It was previously closed in the northbound direction at I-20, exit

160 and in the southbound direction at SC-38, exit 181 due to inundation at the Great Pee Dee

River located at mile marker 175. I-95 in North Carolina remains closed at exit 13 due to

flooding. There are multiple closures on primary and secondary routes throughout the

affected areas.

Check for the most up to date traffic information through the SC DOT 511 mobile app.

District Activities – Maintenance crews in affected areas are actively responding to storm impacts.

See individual districts below for specific activities.

District 1 Summary – District 1 has deployed 6 two-man assistance crews to District 5 in support of

ongoing road closure and detour operations. District 1 has also deployed one assistance crew to

Chesterfield to assist with repair efforts. All counties have returned to normal operations. Crews are

prepared to assist other areas as needed.

District 2 Summary – District 2 has deployed 4 assistance crews to District 5 to assist with repair

efforts. All counties have returned to normal operations. Crews are prepared to assist other areas as

needed.

District 3 Summary – All counties have returned to normal operations. Crews are prepared to assist

other areas as needed.

District 4 Summary – District 4 has begun to focus on repairs in Chesterfield County where flood

waters have begun to recede. Chesterfield will continue daylight shift operations until floodwaters

recede. Seven additional crews from across District 4 are deployed to assist with repairs in

Chesterfield.

District 5 Summary – District 5 has initiated flood mitigation efforts in Georgetown on US 17 due to

the imminent threat of flooding in this location. All local and assistance crews are assisting with road

closures, detour signing, and flood mitigation efforts. Construction, Signal Shop, and Bridge

Inspection personnel are performing damage assessments and assisting with repairs as necessary.

District 6 Summary – District 6 has deployed 2 assistance crews to District 5 in support of ongoing

response operations. All counties are on a normal operating schedule. Crews are prepared to assist

other areas as needed.

District 7 Summary – District 7 has deployed additional traffic control assets to Williamsburg County

in support of ongoing road closure and detour operations. All counties have returned to normal

operations. Crews are prepared to assist other areas as needed.

Other Modes of Transportation – All airports are open and operational. The Charleston and

Georgetown ports are open. The inland port in Greer is open. The inland port in Dillon is open,

regular service has resumed with the exception of the southbound rail service from Dillon to

Charleston (exports). Amtrak service through Spartanburg, Greenville and Clemson are now

operating. All other Amtrak services remain suspended.