I-95 to be closed again in upstate

SCDOT is actively responding to widespread flooding across the Northeast portion of the state. Preparations have begun to close I-95 in both directions from Exit 164 (US 52) to Exit 181 (SC 38) due to the imminent threat of flooding at the Great Pee Dee River. There are widespread road closures due to flooding on primary and secondary routes throughout the Pee Dee.

Flooding continues as upstream waters arrive in Districts 4 and 5. District 5 continues their efforts with flood mitigation activities on US 501 and US 378.

District 5 has completed the initial flood barrier at US 378 and anticipates the completion at US 501 by Friday. District 5 is now staging a number of pumps at these locations to further these mitigation efforts.

15 assistance crews have deployed to assist with recovery efforts in the affected areas. SCDOT continues daily communication and coordination with other emergency service providers.

In areas affected by flooding and downed trees, motorists are urged to obey all road closures.

Never move or drive around barricades. Remember: It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters. Turn around, don’t drown!

• 853 Maintenance Employees Working in Response to Hurricane Florence

• 454 Vehicles & Heavy Equipment Working in Response to Hurricane Florence

• 188 Closures Due to Hurricane Florence

SCDOT Headquarters – In order to rapidly respond to potential needs, additional traffic control assets have been staged at the Supply Depot and are available to supplement road closure and detour operations. Additional pumps and Hydrovac trucks are being deployed to US 501 and US 378 to assist in flood mitigation efforts. Debris contractors are standing by to assist with potential flood related debris removal operations. Appropriate emergency service teams are active in the Emergency Management Division’s State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC).

Traffic Conditions – Preparations have begun to close I-95 in both directions from Exit 164 (US

52) to Exit 181 (SC 38). There are multiple closures on primary and secondary routes throughout

the affected areas. Check for the most up to date traffic information through the SC DOT 511

mobile app.

District Activities – Maintenance crews in affected areas are actively responding to storm impacts.

See individual districts below for specific activities.

District 1 Summary – District 1 has deployed 6 assistance crews to District 5 in support of ongoing

response operations. All counties have returned to normal operations. Crews are prepared to assist

other areas as needed.

District 2 Summary – All counties have returned to normal operations. Crews are prepared to assist

other areas as needed.

District 3 Summary – All counties have returned to normal operations. Crews are prepared to assist

other areas as needed.

District 4 Summary – District 4 has deployed 7 assistance crews to District 5. Chesterfield will continue

daylight shift operations until floodwaters recede. Crews are supporting flood response operations in

Chesterfield County. Seven additional crews from across District 4 are deployed to assist Chesterfield.

District 5 Summary – Crews are reacting to rising water levels in the rivers and streams across the

district. All local and assistance crews are assisting with road closures, detour signing, and flood

mitigation efforts on US 501 and US 378. 24 hour operations will continue throughout the duration of

the flood. Construction, Signal Shop, and Bridge Inspection personnel are performing damage

assessments and assisting with repairs as necessary.

District 6 Summary – District 6 has deployed 2 assistance crews to District 5 in support of ongoing

response operations. All counties are on a normal operating schedule. Crews are prepared to assist

other areas as needed.

District 7 Summary – All counties have returned to normal operations. Crews are prepared to assist

other areas as needed.

Other Modes of Transportation – All airports are open and operational. The Charleston and

Georgetown ports are open. The inland port in Greer is open. The inland port in Dillon is open, regular

service has resumed with the exception of southbound rail service from Dillon to Charleston (exports).

Amtrak service through Spartanburg, Greenville and Clemson are now operating. All other Amtrak

services remain suspended.

Transit Status

Waccamaw / Coast RTA – service suspended with the exception of ADA Paratransit to medical

appointments. Currently mobilizing / staging for possible evacuations.

PDRTA – Regular service resumed. Commuter services to Myrtle Beach and Dillon remain

suspended. Coordination efforts have been made with Coast RTA and PDRTA remains on

standby for the potential of requested assistance in Horry County.

*Transit agencies not listed are currently operating normally.